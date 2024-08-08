Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
