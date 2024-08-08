Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.