Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Position Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CALF opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

