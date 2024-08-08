Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 71,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,845,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.