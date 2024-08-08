Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $164,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00.

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00.

Palomar Trading Up 2.1 %

Palomar stock opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Palomar’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Palomar by 15.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Palomar by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palomar by 29.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palomar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.