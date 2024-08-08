Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $83.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

