Patrick A. Luis Sells 1,650 Shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $534,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

CWBC stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $349.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

