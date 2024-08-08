Pauline Richards Buys 2,351 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.