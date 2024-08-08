Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $152.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.88. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.55.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

