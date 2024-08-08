PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $68.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

