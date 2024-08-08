Perella Weinberg Partners’ (PWP) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PWP opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.50. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after buying an additional 765,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 166,168 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 130,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 381,091 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

