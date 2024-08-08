Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 247,733 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,598,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 413,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,175,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

