PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetIQ by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

