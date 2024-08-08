PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by William Blair

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $905.06 million, a PE ratio of 138.27 and a beta of 1.71.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PetIQ

In related news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

