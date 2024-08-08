Philip D. Moyer Acquires 32,051 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.03. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vimeo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vimeo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.