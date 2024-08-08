Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Pintec Technology worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pintec Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pintec Technology stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
About Pintec Technology
