Piper Sandler Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $46.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

