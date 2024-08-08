Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.04.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $461.49 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.15 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,013,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

