Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 221.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

