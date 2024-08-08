Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $105.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Popular

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $93.98 on Monday. Popular has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.