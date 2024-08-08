Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $3.50

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 444.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth $3,906,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 78,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

