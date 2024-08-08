Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portillo’s in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

PTLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

PTLO opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Portillo’s has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

