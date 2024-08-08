Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:POR opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

