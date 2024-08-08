Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Major Shareholder Acquires $154,868.28 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,340.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nierenberg Investment Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 45,772 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Potbelly Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 47.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

