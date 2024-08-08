Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $78.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 70532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,045.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 521,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

