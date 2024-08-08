Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

PBH opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

