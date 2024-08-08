Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Progyny traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 827301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny
Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Trading Down 19.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.