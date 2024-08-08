ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 279.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance
BATS:IGHG opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.
ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile
The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.
