Prospect Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,538 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the average daily volume of 2,731 put options.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

