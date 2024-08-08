Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,588 shares of company stock valued at $671,847. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

