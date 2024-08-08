Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

