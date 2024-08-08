Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.
