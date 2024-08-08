Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Prudential Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

