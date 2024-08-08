PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter Sells 5,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

