PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Robert Schechter Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCGet Free Report) Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 9,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.