PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PTC Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ PTC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
