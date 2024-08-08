PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

