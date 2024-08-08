PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.18.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $167.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.24.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,846 shares of company stock worth $3,883,601 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

