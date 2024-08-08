Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Hills by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 3,428.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BKH opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

