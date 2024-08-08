Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.26. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 6,682 shares trading hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.