Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

