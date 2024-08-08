Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issued By Zacks Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

