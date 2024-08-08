Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Powerfleet, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Powerfleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Monday.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $500.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.69.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

