Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $93.95 and a 52 week high of $219.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.