Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Decreased by Cormark

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.13. The company has a market cap of C$803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$10.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.99.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martinrea International

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,365 shares of company stock valued at $236,269. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

