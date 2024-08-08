Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered by Analyst

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

WTTR opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

