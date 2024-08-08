Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.80. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

