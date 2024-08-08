Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cavco Industries, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.31 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.55. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $426.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

