Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for FibroGen, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 860,854 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

