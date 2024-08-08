Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.4 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.