Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for General Motors Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 72.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 23,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Motors by 58.2% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 76,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.