Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Increased by Analyst

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $660.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.52. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.45%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

