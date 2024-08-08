Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cumulus Media Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 14.1 %

CMLS stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

