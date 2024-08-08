Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

